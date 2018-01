Sweeping changes to EU rules on financial instruments will come into force today representing the biggest global financial reform in a decade.

MiFID II, already close to 7,000 pages in length with all its addendums, will shine a spotlight on transactions, offer greater protection to investors and inject more competition into the trading of all asset classes.

Some critics, however, are asking if the changes will unnecessarily complicate and fragment the markets.

