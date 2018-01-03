Novartis' Kisqali nabs new Breakthrough Therapy designation

The FDA designates Novartis' (NYSE:NVS) Kisqali (ribociclib) a Breakthrough Therapy for initial endocrine-based treatment of premenopausal or perimenopausal women with hormone receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor-2-negative (HR+/HER2-) advanced/metastatic breast cancer in combination with tamoxifen or an aromatase inhibitor.

The data supporting the designation was generated in the Phase 3 MONALESSA-7 study that showed treatment with Kisqali significantly extended progression-free survival compared to endocrine therapy alone.

Breakthrough Therapy status provides for more intensive guidance from the FDA on development, the involvement of more senior agency personnel and a rolling review of the marketing application.

