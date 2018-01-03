Cott updates on Refresco deal

Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) announces that it ran into a regulatory issue with the announced sale of its traditional beverage manufacturing business to Refresco (OTCPK:RFFRY) for $1.25B.

The company says the United Kingdom Competition Markets Authority has informed Refresco that the deal raises potential competition concerns in the U.K. for a specific juice drinks catgeory.

Refresco and Cott arecurrently examining the details of the decision and suitable remedies.

"With clearance already received from the U.S. and Canadian regulatory authorities, as well as overwhelming support from Refresco's shareholders, Refresco, in consultation with Cott, is willing to propose remedies to the CMA to address their concerns and work towards the successful completion of the acquisition," says Cott CEO Jerry Fowden.

Source: Press Release