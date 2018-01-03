Customers Bancorp outlines impacts of U.S. tax reform

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) expects a net impact on earnings of $(0.06) and capital of less than $2M in 4Q17.

The company currently estimates net income growth of approx. 22% and effective tax rate between 23.0% and 24.0% based on the 14% reduction in federal income tax rate from 35% to 21%.

The company's total assets of approx. $9.9B as on 31st Dec. 2017 will help them to qualify for the Durbin Amendment small issuer exemption for purposes of assessing interchange fees through June 30, 2019 leading to increase in capital ratios; lower taxes in 2018.

Press Release