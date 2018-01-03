Dominion Energy, SCANA agree to all-stock merger

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) and SCANA (NYSE:SCG) agree to merge in an all-stock deal that would create a combined company serving 6.5M electric and natural gas distribution customers in eight states.

SCG shareholders would receive 0.669 Dominion common shares for each common share of SCG, the equivalent of $55.35/share; the transaction is valued at ~$14.6B, including assumption of debt.

The deal calls for benefits for customers of Scana's SCE&G subsidiary to offset previous and future costs related to the withdrawal of operating licenses for the unfinished V.C. Summer nuclear reactors.