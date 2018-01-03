Premarket analyst action - new coverage - healthcare

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) initiated with Outperform rating by Evercore ISI.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) initiated with Outperform rating by Evercore ISI.

Abbott (NYSE:ABT) initiated with Outperform rating by Evercore ISI.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) initiated with Neutral rating by Evercore ISI.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) initiated with Underperform rating and $15 (22% downside risk) price target by Leerink.

Impax Laboratories (NASDAQ:IPXL) initiated with Outperform rating and $22 (25% upside) price target by Leerink.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) initiated with Outperform rating and $180 (31% upside) price target by Leerink.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) initiated with Outperform rating and $12 (48% upside) price target by Leerink.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) initiated with Outperform rating and $140 (25% upside) price target by Evercore ISI.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) initiated with Outperform rating by Evercore ISI.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) upgraded to Outperform by Raymond James.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) initiated with Outperform rating and $22 (19% upside) price target by Leerink.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) initiated with Neutral rating by Evercore ISI.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) initiated with Market Perform rating and $26 (11% upside) price target by Leerink.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) initiated with Outperform rating by Evercore ISI.

Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) initiated with Market Perform rating and $44 (2% upside) price target by Leerink.

Perrigo (NASDAQ:PRGO) initiated with Market Perform rating and $90 (flat) price target by Leerink.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) initiated with Market Perform rating and $46 (flat) price target by Leerink.

Varian Medical (NYSE:VAR) initiated with Underperform rating by Evercore ISI.