Opthea initiates OPT-302 Diabetic Macular Edema clinical trial

Opthea Limited (OTCPK:CKDXY) has commenced a Phase 1b/2a trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of OPT-302 in patients with center-involved diabetic macular edema (DME).

This multi-centre clinical trial enrolling ~117 patients is a two-part design consisting of a Phase 1b dose escalation of OPT-302 in combination with the VEGF-A inhibitor Eylea, followed by a Phase 2a dose expansion with treatment allocated in a 2:1 ratio to either OPT-302 with Eylea, or Eylea monotherapy.

The primary objectives are to evaluate the safety/tolerability and efficacy by determining clinical response rate. Results are anticipated in H1 2019.

OPT-302 is a soluble form of vascular endothelial growth factor receptor 3 or ‘Trap’ molecule that blocks the activity of two proteins (VEGF-C and VEGF-D) that cause blood vessels to grow and leak.