Futures rise ahead of Fed minutes

U.S. stock index futures are all up by 0.2% , as investors look ahead to the minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest meeting.

Market participants will be analyzing whether the minutes address the prospects of additional rate tightening action in the coming months and for any economic impacts from the new U.S. tax code.

Oil is up 0.4% at $60.63/bbl, gold is flat at $1316/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is down 1 bps to 2.45%.

