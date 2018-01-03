Hughes Corp. down 3.3% as Ackman lightens up

Pershing Square Holdings (OTCPK:PSHZF) and Pershing Square L.P. are teaming to sell 2.5M shares in Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC).

The reason for the sale, says Pershing, is to help facilitate a tender by PSCM Acquisition and Ackman and team for Pershing Square Holdings' public shares.

After the share sale, Pershing Square Capital Management will be an owner of 5.1% of HHC common stock, and have another 12.5% economic interest in the company via total return swaps - a total interest of 17.6%.

Alongside, Hughes Corp. announces the sale of a number of non-core assets totaling about $90M.