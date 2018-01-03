AMD +6.7% on Intel chip flaw report

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) and AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) shares moving after a report from The Register alleging an Intel processor chip security flaw forced redesigns of Linux and Windows kernels.

Linux programmers and Microsoft are working on a fix with Microsoft expected to release the Windows change through a Patch Tuesday.

Apple’s 64-bit macOS will also need an update.

The fixes will throttle the performance of Intel products. The Register reports that the “effects are still being benchmarked,” but estimates a slow down of 5% to 30%. Newer Intel chips will fare better.

Intel shares are down 2% premarket.