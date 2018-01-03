Egalet partners with OraPharma to co-promote SPRIX nasal spray

Egalet Corporation (NASDAQ:EGLT) has partnered with OraPharma, Inc., a division of Valeant Pharmaceuticals, to co-promote SPRIX (ketorolac tromethamine) Nasal Spray to dentists, dental specialists and oral surgeons across the U.S.

OraPharma will begin promoting SPRIX in Q1 2018 as part of a two-year agreement. Financial terms are not disclosed. Egalet has terminated its agreement with Septodont.

SPRIX Nasal Spray is a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug indicated for the short-term (up to five days in adults) management of moderate to moderately severe pain that requires analgesia at the opioid level.