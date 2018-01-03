Palatin to start clinical development of UC candidate PL-8177; shares up 6% premarket

Palatin Technologies (NYSEMKT:PTN) is up 6% premarket on average volume on the heels of its announcement that the FDA has signed off on its IND seeking approval to start clinical trials assessing PL-8177 for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC).

A Phase 1 single and ascending dose study should start this quarter.

PL-8177 is a selective melanocortin receptor 1 (MC1r) agonist peptide. In other words, it is a modulator of the melanocortin system which plays a key role in appetite and energy expenditure.