Aecom, Fluor upgraded at Baird in positive view toward E&C

Aecom Technology (NYSE:ACM) +2.1% and Fluor (NYSE:FLR) +1.3% premarket after Baird upgrades shares of the two companies to Outperform from Neutral, saying it is positively biased toward the engineering and construction sector as the industry enters 2018 with the best opportunity for net backlog and earnings growth in several years.

Baird believes the E&C sector offers pockets of better relative risk/reward, particularly against signs of strengthening end markets and a bottom in commodity investment.

Previous problem projects and multi-year restructuring activities are now largely completed, the firm says, providing a cleaner basis for investors returning to the sector.