Trading firm soars 20% as cryptos boost profits

Israeli-based Plus500 (OTC:PLSQF) announced record quarterly revenues in Q4 and the addition of 246K customers, in part thanks to its cryptocurrency offerings.

The company offers "contracts for difference" (essentially derivatives) on thousands of financial instruments, including cryptos.

Shares are higher by 21% in London action.

The news could be of interest to exchange operators like CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) and CBOE Holdings (NASDAQ:CBOE), as well as brokers like TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD), E*Trade (NASDAQ:ETFC), and Interactive Brokers (NASDAQ:IBKR) offering access to those exchanges' Bitcoin futures contracts. E*Trade is higher by 2.4% premarket as it expands its Bitcoin offering from just the CBOE to the CME as well.