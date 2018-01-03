Spectrum Brands to explore strategic options for two business lines

Spectrum Brands Holdings (NYSE:SPB) says it will explore strategic options for its global batteries and appliances businesses with the intention to sell the units during 2018. The company is already in active discussions with potential buyers.

"For nearly 10 years, we have sought to allocate capital efficiently through organic investment, as well as tuck-in and transformational acquisitions, and we will continue to do this going forward," notes Spectrum CEO David Maura.

Looking ahead, Spectrum Brands plans to focus on the four remaining higher-margin businesses (hardware & home improvement, global auto care, global pet supplies and home & garden).

