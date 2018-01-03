Corsair Pharma collaborates with United Therapeutics to advance novel Treprostinil prodrugs

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) and privately held Corsair Pharma announce that they have entered into an exclusive license agreement aimed at developing treatments for pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).

Under the terms of agreement, United Therapeutics has been granted an exclusive license to Corsair's intellectual property for the development of treprostinil prodrug formulations. Corsair will continue development of transdermal treprostinil prodrug formulations for PAH.

Corsair has received upfront consideration and is entitled to royalty payments from UTHR, who has also made a minority equity investment in Corsair.