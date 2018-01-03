More new coverage - healthcare

WellCare Group (NYSE:WCG) initiated with Buy rating and $255 (26% upside) price target by Goldman Sachs.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) initiated with Buy rating and $269 (22% upside) price target by Goldman.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) initiated with Buy rating and $305 (21% upside) price target by Goldman.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) initiated on the Conviction Buy List with a $135 (31% upside) price target by Goldman.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) initiated with Neutral rating and $243 (8% upside) price target by Goldman.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) initiated with Buy rating and $137 (18% upside) price target by Goldman.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) initiated with Neutral rating by Goldman.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) initiated with Neutral rating by Goldman.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) initiated with Neutral rating by Goldman.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) initiated with Neutral rating by Goldman.

LifePoint Health (NASDAQ:LPNT) initiated with Sell rating by Goldman.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) initiated with Sell rating by Goldman.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) initiated with Buy rating and $35 (133% upside) price target by Ladenburg Thalmann.