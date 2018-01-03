IBM called "attractive large-cap value" by top analyst; shares +1.4%

RBC Capital Markets upgrades IBM (NYSE:IBM) from Sector Perform to Outperform and increases the price target by $20 to $180.

Analyst Amit Daryanani writes, “We think IBM is an attractive large-cap value stock for investors in 2018 as the potential for revenue and margin stability should enable a re-rating. A return to gross margin stability coupled with revenue growth in 2018 should set-up the stock for a year of outperformance especially considering the depressed valuation.”

IBM shares are up 1.4% premarket.

