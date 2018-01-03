SunTrust lifts targets across restaurant sector

SunTrust does a price target reset across the restaurant sector on its view that traffic and restaurant-level margins will improve on top of a "windfall" for the sector from U.S. tax reform.

SunTrust PT changes: Wendy's (NYSE:WEN) to $22 vs. $17, Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) to $50 vs. $40, Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) to $60 vs. $50, Dave & Buster's (NASDAQ:PLAY) to $95 vs. $80, Noodle's (NASDAQ:NDLS) to $6 vs. $5, McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) to $205 vs. $178, Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) to $113 vs. $109, Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) to $109 vs. $95, Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) to $363 vs. $355, Cracker Barrel (NASDAQ:CBRL) $163 vs. $140, Bojangles (NASDAQ:BOJA) to $19 vs. $17.

Source: MarketWatch.com