Commercial Metals +9% on strong FQ1 beat, sunny Q2 outlook

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) +8.9% premarket after easily beating FQ1 earnings expectations and topping year-ago quarterly revenues by 24%.

CMC says it typically sees lower shipment levels during its FQ2 due to winter weather conditions impairing construction activity, but "end markets in both non-residential construction and original equipment manufacturers are forecasting growth, and we are seeing that reflected in our shipment volumes."

Shares look to extend yesterday's 6.7% surge that followed CMC's plan to pay $600M to acquire Gerdau's U.S. steel rebar assets, which analysts say could help reduce pricing pressure on rebar, much of it coming from foreign steel companies.

Jefferies analysts say the move would raise CMC's share of rebar consumed in the U.S. to ~40% from 21%.