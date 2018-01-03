Intec Pharma granted patent in Canada for Accordion pill Carbidopa/Levodopa

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) announces that the Canadian Intellectual Property Office has issued a Certificate of Grant of a patent No. 2,721,493.

The patent, entitled "Carbidopa/Levodopa Gastroretentive Drug Delivery," covers the Accordion Pill containing certain drugs, including the combination of Carbidopa and Levodopa and provides patent protection through April 2029.

The patent belongs to the Company's IN-7 patent family, which includes patents granted in the U.S., Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, South Africa, and Israel.