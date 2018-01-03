Deutsche a fan of AmEx and Discover as it launches coverage

Despite nice rallies in the credit card names, valuations remain attractive, says analyst Ashish Sabadra, initiating coverage on American Express (NYSE:AXP) and Discover (NYSE:DFS) with Buys, and Capital One (NYSE:COF) with Hold. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) remains a Buy.

On corporate tax cuts, Synchrony and Discover will be the largest beneficiaries as 100% of their profits are from the U.S, says Sabadra.

Why just a Hold on CapOne? Subprime exposure, less benefit from tax reform, and possible near-term restraints on capital allocation.

Source: Bloomberg's Lily Katz