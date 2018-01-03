Spark prices gene therapy Luxturna at $850K

Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) sets the price of gene therapy LUXTURNA (voretigene neparvovec) at $425K per eye, or $850K per year for most patients. The FDA approved it last month for the treatment of biallelic RPE65-mutation-associated retinal dystrophy, an inherited disorder that affects ~1K Americans.

Some observers anticipated a $1M+ price tag. Express Scripts CMO Steve Miller says, “Many were anticipating this was going to be over a million dollars because it’s a small patient population. To be very frank, they’ve hit on a responsible price. Is it inexpensive? Absolutely not. But it’s responsible.”

