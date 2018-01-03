JCP Investment pushes for sale at Casey's General Stores

JCP Investment Management issues a letter to shareholders of Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) in which it pushes for the retailer to explore strategic alternatives.

The firm holds about $45M worth of Casey's shares. Key points from JCP's biting letter are posted below.

"We believe Casey's shares are significantly undervalued as they do not reflect the true earnings power and full real estate value of the Company's irreplaceable fleet of 2,000+ stores."

"Casey's no longer delivers best in class returns as measured by either operating metrics or share price performance."

"Casey's has missed earnings targets for seven straight quarters due in part to decelerating same store sales and bloated operational expenses."

"We believe Casey's shares could be worth from $150 to greater than $170 per share to a potential acquirer. We believe this is realistic given the significant synergies and real estate value that Casey's offers."

Source: Press Release