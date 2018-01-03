United Technologies jumps on RBC upgrade

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) +1.3% premarket after RBC Capital upgrades shares to Outperform from Sector Perform with a $160 price target, raised from $124, believing the company's patience is about to pay off following the company's investments in its Pratt and Otis segments.

UTX is "a high quality supplier of critical components in both industrial and aero markets with large installed bases or products with a high cost of failure, driving recurring and predictable high-margin aftermarket sales," writes RBC's Matthew McConnell.

UTX has underperformed the broader market over the past 12 months, up 16% vs. the S&P 500's 19% gain.

RBC also issues two downgrades in industrial names, for Honeywell and HD Supply.