Sangamo teams up with Pfizer to develop gene therapy to treat ALS; shares ahead 4% premarket

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) is up 4% premarket on modest volume in response to its collaboration with Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) aimed at developing a gene therapy using zinc finger protein transcription factors (ZFP-TFs) to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and frontotemporal lobar degeneration (FTLD) linked to mutations of the C90RF72 gene.

The companies will investigate allele-specific ZFP-TFs to potentially differentiate the mutant C90FR72 allele from the wild type allele and to specifically down-regulate the mutant form.

Under the terms of the agreement, Sangamo will receive $12M upfront, up to $150M in milestones and tiered royalties on net sales. Sangamo will be responsible for developing ZFP-TF candidates while Pfizer will be responsible for subsequent research, development, manufacturing and commercialization.

The companies are also collaborating on the development of gene therapies to treat hemophilia A under a May 2017 agreement.

Sangamo's ZFP-TF technology is designed to down/up-regulate the expression of a specific gene or DNA sequence with a single administration.