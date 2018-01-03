HD Supply enters into definitive agreement to acquire A.H. Harris

HD Supply Holdings (NASDAQ:HDS) entered into a definitive agreement to purchase A.H. Harris Construction Supplies for approximately $380M.

The transaction is expected to close in Q1.

“We are committed to investing in our business to continue to enhance our offering and customer experience,” said John Stegeman, President, HD Supply Construction & Industrial. “The strategic addition of A.H. Harris perfectly aligns with our One Team culture and our commitment to provide the best mix of products, value-added services and expert solutions for our customers across our priority local markets.”

“HD Supply will continue to focus on extending its position through disciplined organic growth execution and by selectively acquiring complementary companies such as A.H. Harris,” stated Joe DeAngelo, CEO of HD Supply.

