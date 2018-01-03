VistaGen's AV-101 Fast Track'd in U.S. for major depressive disorder; shares up 11% premarket

Nano cap VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) is up 11% premarket on robust volume on the heels of the FDA granting Fast Track status for lead candidate AV-101 for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD).

Fast Track status provided for more frequent interactions with the FDA review team and a rolling review of the marketing application.

A Phase 2 study should commence this quarter.

AV-101 is an orally available central nervous system (CNS) prodrug that is converted in the brain by cells called astrocytes into its active metabolite, 7-chlorokynurenic acid (7-CI-KYNA), a highly selective antagonist of certain receptors (NMDA) that play key roles in neurodegenerative diseases like epilepsy, MDD and neuropathic pain.