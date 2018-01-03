Expedia +2.6% as BofA raises bar to Buy

Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE) is up 2.6% premarket after an upgrade to Buy at BofA Merrill Lynch, which says the company's set expectations for a "reasonable and beatable EBITDA bar for 2018."

The risk-reward ratio is positive as there's room for increasing penetration in the industry, and the Street may start looking to accelerating growth in 2019, Justin Post writes (h/t Bloomberg).

Its HomeAway unit has a big three-year growth opportunity as well, the firm says.

BofA has set a price target of $145, implying 19.4% upside.