Q4 volume slips at CME Group

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Q4 volume averaged 15.9M contracts per day, down 2% from Q4 a year earlier. December volume of 14.9M contracts slipped 1% Y/Y.

Interest rate action looks to be the culprit, with volume of 6.9M down 6% Y/Y. Also lower was energy volume, down 8% to 2.4M.

Equity index, ag, and forex volumes all rose from a year earlier.

Bitcoin trading began in December, but numbers weren't broken out.

For all of 2017, average daily volume of 16.3M contracts was up 4% from the previous year, with interest rate volume up 9%.

