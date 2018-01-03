Premarket Gainers as of 9:05 am

SCG +23% on stock merger with Dominion Energy (NYSE:D).
TRVN +17% as FDA accepts Trevena's marketing application for pain med Olinvo.
JTPY +16%.
CNIT +13% on $1.5M cloud-based ad terminals order.
VTGN +12% as FDA grants Fast Track Designation to AV-101 for development as a potential adjunctive treatment for Major Depressive Disorder.
TEUM +11% on $147M contractual revenue backlog.
RENN +10%.
INSY +8%.
AMD +8% on Intel (NASDAQ:INTL) chip flaw report.
TTPH +7% on submitting NDA for intra-abdominal infections to FDA.
NOG +6%.
SRNE +5%.