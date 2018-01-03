Iran unrest helps push crude oil to new multiyear highs

U.S. crude oil rises to a new two-and-a-half-year high, +0.8% to $60.89/bbl, supported by anti-government protests in Iran; Brent crude +0.7% to $67.08/bbl.

More than 20 people have been killed in Iran since the turmoil broke out last week, although crude and condensate exports remain unaffected.

“With geopolitical risk driving the market, the appetite of selling ahead of a potential spike is limited,” says Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank.

