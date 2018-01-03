F-Series caps off monster year for Ford

The Ford (F +0.5% ) F-Series capped off a strong year with a sales increase of 2.1% in the U.S. to 89,385 units in December. F-Series sales for all of 2017 were up 9.3% to 896,764 units. "Customers continue to opt for our latest technology and equipment packages," notes Ford marketing exec Mark LaNeve.

Other Ford models with positive sales growth in December included the Focus (+10%), Escape (+2%), Edge (+8%), Explorer (+33%), Expedition (+4%) and Lincoln Navigator (+30%).

Ford ended the year with 68 days' supply of vehicles (gross stock), compared to 78 days' supply at the end of November and 73 a year ago.

