Fiat Chrysler's U.S. sales fall 11%

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) unit sales -10.7% to 171,946 vs. -11.7% forecast by Kelley Blue Book.

Retail sales were down 3% to account for 88% of all sales, while fleet sales declined 42%.

Brand sales growth: Fiat -33% to 1,738 units; Chrysler +3% to 17,208; Jeep -12% to 73,205; Dodge -23% to 27,885; Ram -7% to 49,876; Alfa Romeo +3812% to 2,034.

Notable model sales: Wrangler -13% to 13,700 units; Renegade -37% to 7,542; Ram P/U -6% to 44,907; ProMaster Van -29% to 3,352; Durango -4% to 5,547; Dodge Caravan -1% to 6,623.

2017 Fiat Chrysler U.S. sales -8% to 2,059,376 units.