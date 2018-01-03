InVivo's Neuro-Spinal Scaffold shows treatment benefit in late-stage spinal cord injury study; shares down 8% on no enrollment restart

Updated results from the Phase 3 INSPIRE Study assessing InVivo Therapeutics Holdings' (NVIV -7.7% ) Neuro-Spinal Scaffold in patients with complete thoracic AIS A spinal cord injury (SCI) showed a treatment benefit.

In 16 evaluable subjects who reached their six-month primary endpoint visit, 43.8% (n=7/16) experienced an AIS grade improvement from baseline, significantly above the 25% AIS conversion rate in the literature, the Objective Performance Criterion for the study. Five of the seven patients improved from complete AIS A SCI to sensory incomplete AIS B SCI.

As previously reported, enrollment in INSPIRE has been temporarily suspended while three deaths are thoroughly investigated. The company and investigators do not believe the fatalities are related to the Neuro-Spinal Scaffold. Nevertheless, InVivo does not anticipate reopening enrollment. It will update investors on the clinical path for the product next quarter.

