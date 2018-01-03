Junk bond spreads tighten to two-month low

via Bloomberg's Gowri Gurumurthy

Ignoring macro fears like upped rhetoric between the leaders of the U.S. and North Korea, and Iranian unrest, junk bonds are rallying to start the year.

Maybe at work is the continued rise of oil, now nearing $61 per barrel. Energy accounts for 14% of the Bloomberg Barclays high-yield index.

JPMorgan notes retail funds have seen inflows topping $500M this week.

