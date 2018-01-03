Roku +6% as it broadens licensing into home entertainment

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) shares are up 6.1% after it's announced a licensing program providing for OEM brands to build home entertainment device makers to build around the Roku Connect software.

That could mean smart speakers and soundbars along with multi-room audio systems and TVs working together with wireless connections and controlled by a voice remote.

Lead OEM partner TCL will announce plans to offer the first device under the program at CES on Monday.

The company unveiled a TV licensing program four years ago, but with that now "flourishing," the new program represents an expansion further into home theater control.

A voice remote would be powered by the newly announced Roku Entertainment Assistant, rolling out as a free update to the Roku OS by this fall.

Roku's also announced a deal with Funai Electric (OTCPK:FUAIY) to bring the Magnavox brand into the licensing agreement, allowing for Magnavox TVs featuring the Roku OS as soon as this spring.