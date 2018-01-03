Stocks start with gains ahead of Fed minutes

Stocks open modestly higher ahead of the latest FOMC meeting minutes, due out at 2 p.m. ET; Dow +0.2% , S&P +0.3% , Nasdaq +0.4% .

European markets are broadly higher, with Germany's DAX +0.7% , France's CAC +0.6% and U.K.'s FTSE +0.2% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was closed while China's Shanghai Composite ended +0.6% .

In U.S. corporate news, Intel -2.3% following a report that a design flaw in its processor chips has forced a significant redesign of kernels for the Windows and Linux operating systems; Advanced Micro Devices, whose chips reportedly do not have the same design flaw, opens +5.3% .

Cyclical sectors such as technology ( +0.5% ) and consumer discretionary ( +0.3% ) are higher, while countercyclical groups including health care ( -0.2% ) and telecom services ( -0.9% ) are lower.

U.S. Treasury prices bounce back from yesterday's selloff, pushing yields mostly lower, with the benchmark 10-year yield down 3 bps at 2.44%.

U.S. crude oil +1% at $61.01/bbl, a new two-and-a-half-year high.

Also still ahead: ISM manufacturing, construction spending, December auto and truck sales