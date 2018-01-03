FDA signs off on Phase 3 protocol for Omeros' OMS721 in IgA nephropathy; shares up 9%

Omeros (OMER +8.7% ) has reached agreement with the FDA on the design of a Phase 3 clinical trial assessing OMS721 in patients with IgA nephropathy (IgAN).

The randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study will enroll adult patients with biopsy-confirmed IgAN and 24-hour urine protein excretion greater than 1 g/day at baseline. The primary endpoint is the reduction in proteinuria at week 24. The study should launch next month.

Orphan Drug- and Breakthrough Therapy-tagged OMS721 binds to an enzyme called mannan-binding lectin-associated serine protease-2 (MASP-2) which plays a key role in the lectin pathway of the complement system, which is believed to contribute to significant tissue injury.

