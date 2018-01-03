Sizzling read on Skechers

Channel checks by Wedbush on Skechers (SKX +1.9%) came back glowing hot to set up the retailer for a a strong 2018.
The Wedbush team led by analyst Christopher Svezia reiterates an Outperform rating on the stock and lifts its price target to $45 from $39.
"The stronger top line, coupled with a margin story less reliant on SG&A leverage for fiscal 2018 leave us bullish on the shares," reads Svezia's note.
Last year, Skechers ran up a 54% return to smash the 19% average in the footwear and accesories category.
Sources: Morningstar and MarketWatch