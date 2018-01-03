WSJ: Imports of solar panels, washers jump as Trump weighs new tariffs

Foreign makers of products such as solar panels and washing machines are hiking shipments to the U.S. ahead of government decisions on whether to impose tariffs or quotas, WSJ reports.

Ships brought large residential washers to U.S. ports in November at more than double the previous year’s pace, a month after U.S. regulators backed Whirlpool in a dispute with South Korean rivals; a Longbow analyst calculates as much as six months’ worth of surplus washer inventory could arrive in the U.S. before any tariffs go into effect.

U.S. import volumes for solar panels and related products also more than doubled Y/Y to the equivalent of 12,379 shipping containers in November, according to Panjiva analysts, who say manufacturers expecting new trade barriers often boost shipments.

