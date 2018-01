Toyota Dec. U.S. sales: -8%

Toyota (NYSE:TM) unit sales -8.3% to 222,895 units vs. -9.6% forecast by Kelley Blue Book. Sales were down 4.8% for the month when adjusted for one fewer selling day.

Toyota division sales were down 7.2% 187,524 units.

Lexus division sales fell 13.9% to 35,461 units.

Camry sales jumped 30% to 43,331 units, while Corolla sales declined 36% to 319,969. Prius sales were off 24% to 9.482 units. RAV4 sales fell 13% to 32,542 units.

2017 Toyota U.S. sales -0.6% to 2,434,515 units.