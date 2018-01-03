Gazprom says gas exports to Europe rose to all-time high in 2017

Russia’s gas exports to Europe rose 8.1% in 2017 to a record 193.9B cm, according to Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) chief Alexei Miller, as the world’s top gas producer continued to increase sales despite rising competition from liquefied natural gas and other sources.

“The second consecutive year of record exports on the one hand demonstrates the rapidly growing demand of European countries for Russian gas, and on the other - its reliability to supply the required volumes,” the Gazprom chairman says.

Miller also says Gazprom’s total gas production rose 12.4% last year to 471B cm.