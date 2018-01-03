BlackRock declares monthly distribution on Funds

BlackRock New York Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BQH) - of $0.0590.
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) - of $0.0505.
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEMKT:BFY) - of $0.0610.
BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund (NYSE:MYJ) - of $0.0750.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund (NYSE:MUJ) - of $0.0595.
BlackRock New Jersey Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNJ) - of $0.0635.
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) - of $0.0623.
Payable Feb. 1; for shareholders of record Jan. 16; ex-div Jan. 12.
