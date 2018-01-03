Grom Social Enterprises acquires proprietary digital marketing platform

Grom Social Enterprises (OTCQB:GRMM) acquired the assets of New Jersey-based Fyoosion, LLC.

Grom purchased these assets for 300,000 shares of its Common Stock, and assumed $262,357 in debt of which the Company has settled $165,286 in consideration for the issuance of 275,476 shares of its Common Stock, at a price of $0.60 per share.

Darren Marks, Grom’s Chairman and CEO said, “In today’s competitive environment, it is critical to maximize the impact of digital marketing dollars spent to increase sales leads and customer traffic. We expect to use this software to help accelerate the number of visitors to our GromSocial.com website and across each of our respective revenue streams, as well as to generate new sources of revenue with third parties. Finally, we are very fortunate to be able to add to our management team the co-founder of Fyoosion, Abhishek Jain, who will become Grom’s Vice President of Digital Marketing.”

“We look forward to implementing the Fyoosion digital marketing platform to enhance all of our current products and services, especially in conjunction with the launch of our Grom Nutritional Services subsidiary’s children’s cognitive supplement 'Just Brilliant,' which we expect to roll out during the second quarter of 2018,” said Melvin Leiner, Grom’s Executive Vice President.

