EnLink Midstream names Davis as chairman, Garberding as President/CEO

The EnLink Midstream (ENLC, ENLK) companies appoint Barry Davis as the new Executive Chairman, Michael Garberding as President and CEO, and Eric Batchelder as Executive VP and CFO.

Davis is taking on the newly created role in which he will continue to guide the company's long-term strategy; he has served as CEO since EnLink was created in 2014 following the merger of Crosstex Energy and Devon Energy.

Garberding previously served as EnLink's CFO since 2011 and President and CFO since 2016; Batchelder is joining the company following 15 years in the energy sector, most recently as Managing Director, Energy Investment Banking at RBC Capital Markets.