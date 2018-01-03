Mid-stage study underway assessing Bellerophon's INOpulse in PH-ILD

The first patient has been treated in a 40-subject Phase 2b clinical trial evaluating Bellerophon Therapeutics' (BLPH +0.4% ) INOpulse in patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

The primary endpoint is the change from baseline to week 8 in 6 Minute Walk Distance. Topline data should be available by year-end.

INOpulse is a drug-device combination system that delivers pulsed doses of nitric oxide. It is portable, suitable for at-home use and automatically adjusts to the patient's breathing patterns to deliver consistent dosing.

