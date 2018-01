Honda (NYSE:HMC) unit sales -7.0% to 149,317 units vs. -5.5% forecast by Kelley Blue Book. The automaker's pace of sales was -3.4% on an adjusted day basis.

Car sales fell 17% during the month, while truck sales were up 1.4%.

Sales in the Honda division fell 6% to 134,255 units, while Acura sales were down 12% to 15,062 units.

Civic sales were down 0.2% during the month, but stayed over the 30K unit level. Pilot sales were up 54% to 18,602 units.

2017 Honda sales +0.2% to 1,641,429 units.