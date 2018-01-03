Rasna's Act D shows positive effect in mid-stage AML study, OM still an issue

Updated results from a Phase 2 clinical trial assessing Rasna Therapeutics' (OTCQX:RASP) lead candidate actinomycin D (Act D) in patients with NPM1 mutation-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML) showed a treatment effect.

44% (n=4/9) of evaluable patients who received 15 µg/kg/day of Act D for five days every 28 days achieved complete remission after only one or two cycles.

On the safety front, Act D was well-tolerated but all patients apparently experienced oral mucositis (OM), an unwanted side effect that Act D is supposed to minimize.

Act D, or dactinomycin, is an antibiotic that is toxic to cancer cells. Its precise mechanism of action is unknown but it is believed to work by blocking RNA synthesis. It is currently used to treat a range of cancers including Wilms tumor, rhabdomyosarcoma, testicular and ovarian. The company says its proprietary nanoparticle formulation maximizes efficacy while minimizing OM, painful inflammation of the oral mucosa that frequently occurs after chemotherapy or radiotherapy.