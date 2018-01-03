Nuance notes enhancements to driving platform, new AI features

Among a set of new product announcements, Nuance Communications (NUAN +1.7% ) is rolling out new AI capabilities for its automotive voice platform Dragon Drive.

That will now integrate "non-verbal modalities" including gaze detection along with increased interoperability with other assistants. It will also be able to be invoked with a wake-up word, similar to smart speakers like the Amazon Echo or Google Home.

The company also announced a new "cognitive arbitrator," an AI capability to integrate vocabularies and capabilities among virtual assistants spread over numerous devices and services.

It's meant to hear a user's request and route it to an assistant or service best suited to accomplish a given task (whether in-car assistance for driving directions or specialized assistants to handle shopping or banking).